Charlotte NinerScholars Portal Open For Students To Apply

The NinerScholars Portal is now open for students to apply for scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year. As a reminder, only continuing students and new students who have been admitted to the University, will be able to access NinerScholars to apply for scholarships.

All units are asked to review their webpages and print material to ensure scholarship-related information is current, and all messaging directs students to access the NinerScholars Portal through the University Scholarship Office webpage.

The University Scholarship Office will conduct a training on the new scholarship management system early in the spring semester. User guides for the new system will be available at that time. All new and current scholarship administrators and reviewers are encouraged to participate. More information on the training will be released in the coming months.

If you have any questions or need assistance managing your scholarship funds, contact the University Scholarship Office by calling (704) 687-5871 or by emailing scholarships@charlotte.edu.

