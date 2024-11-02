Queens University McColl School Of Business Launch Leaders In Action Lecture Series

Queens University of Charlotte’s McColl School of Business recently unveiled the Peter and Kathy Browning Distinguished Leaders in Action Lecture Series. The inaugural event, held on October 24, 2024, featured series namesake Peter C. Browning, founder and managing director of Peter Browning Partners, LLC.

“We are honored and so very proud to announce the new Peter & Kathy Browning Distinguished Leaders in Action Lecture Series,” said Will Sparks, Ph.D., Dennis Thompson Distinguished Chair & Professor of Leadership and director of the Office of Leadership Initiatives in the McColl School of Business. “Both Peter and Kathy have deep ties with Queens University of Charlotte and the McColl School of Business. Thanks to their generous support, our emphasis on leadership will continue to ensure that our students and business community have access to the most influential and compelling leaders in our community and region.”

Browning currently serves as an executive in residence at the McColl School and previously served as its dean of the McColl School from 2002 to 2005. He is a seasoned business executive with a distinguished career spanning over five decades. He has held leadership positions at renowned companies such as Continental Can, National Gypsum, and Sonoco Products. Browning’s expertise in corporate governance and leadership is evident from his extensive board experience, including roles as chairman, CEO, and lead director at numerous public companies. He is a respected authority in the field, having authored books, participated in governance seminars, and received numerous accolades for his contributions to corporate governance and executive development. He is even the subject of a Harvard Business School case study, “Peter Browning and Continental White Cap.” He resides in Charlotte with his wife and Queens alumna, Kathy.

Under Browning’s leadership, the McColl School started these dynamic leadership discussions in 2002. For more than twenty years, the McColl School has shared the leadership series as an opportunity for members of the Queens community to interact and connect with dynamic business and thought leaders in Charlotte. Speakers are invited to share their personal and professional leadership experiences with the audience in an intimate setting that fosters thoughtful conversations and transformative dialogues. Past speakers include Haley Gentry, chief executive officer of Charlotte Douglas International Airport; Steve Clifford, head coach of the Charlotte Hornets; and Di Morais, president, Consumer and Commercial Banking Products, Ally Bank.

When asked about his time at Queens, Browning replied, “I have some wonderful, incredible memories of being the dean of the McColl School. We had a lot of fun doing some interesting things together.”

Students were eager to engage with Browning, inquiring about his leadership style and lessons learned, particularly regarding resilience and reframing challenges. “Well, I’ve always said that life is a contact sport, so just hold on because it’s coming your way!” he shared, “You’ve got to learn how to deal with things and move on.”

