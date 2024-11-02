Become A Master Naturalist At Central Piedmont

The Central Carolinas Master Naturalist (CCMN) Program is now accepting applications for its 2025 Basic Training Course. If you have a passion for nature and want to contribute to your community, this program at Central Piedmont Community College is the perfect opportunity.

About the CCMN Basic Training Course:

What You’ll Learn: The course provides the foundational knowledge and skills needed to serve as a dedicated CCMN volunteer. You’ll explore a wide range of natural history and science topics, preparing you to make a meaningful impact.

Hands-On Experience: Gain practical experience and connect with like-minded individuals who share your love for the environment.

Ready to Apply?

The program is run in collaboration with Mecklenburg County Parks and Rec and Central Piedmont. For more details or to submit your application, reach out soon — spots are limited!

Become a part of a community committed to preserving and understanding our natural world.

