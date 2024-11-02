Dr. Corrine Post Shares Research Insights On Women And Men Team Dynamics At Charlotte

Mon, Nov 04, 2024 | 11am to 12:30pm

Friday, Truist Reading Room

9209 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

https://leadershipscience.charlotte.edu/

Dr. Corinne Post will share insights from her recent paper exploring how men’s responses to women joining majority-male teams could influence team dynamics and outcomes. While shifts in team processes are often attributed to women’s unique qualities, Professor Post proposes that we expand this focus to examine how men’s physiological, affective, cognitive, and behavioral reactions to the presence of women play a key role. She will explain how these responses vary based on the characteristics of both men and women and present a contingent model that highlights new research possibilities on the indirect effects of women’s presence on top management teams, via men’s responses.

About Corinne Post, Ph.D.

Dr. Post’s research examines when and how diversity enables or impedes group and organizational performance and how social identity affects career trajectories. Her work is published in leading academic journals including Academy of Management Journal, Academy of Management Review, Administrative Science Quarterly, Organization Science, and Journal of Applied Psychology. Dr. Post’s current interests lie in boards of directors and executive teams: Who gets appointed to them? What changes when they become more diverse? How can decisions at the top be traced back to diversity among leaders?

Dr. Post is General Editor of Journal of Management Studies and Editorial Board Member for Journal of Business Ethics, Career Development International, and Corporate Governance: An International Review. She was Division Chair, Program Chair, and Professional Development Workshops Program Chair of the Careers division of the Academy of Management and an Executive team member of the Academy of Management Gender & Diversity in Organizations division, and co-editor of a published book on diversity.

She has presented her research at academic conferences and professional organizations internationally and earned a grant from the National Science Foundation. In 2022 her influence on the field of diversity, equity and inclusion studies was recognized by the Academy of Management with the Sage Award for scholarly contributions. Her research has been discussed in places such as the Harvard Business Review, Financial Times, Forbes, Fortune, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.

Dr. Post is dedicated to bridging the research-practice divide. She directs the Inclusive Leadership executive education program at the IMD Business School. As a Forbes.com contributor, she draws on her 20+ years of research and teaching experience around diversity management to comment on board, and TMT leadership issues in the news, and to disseminate insights and implications from cutting-edge strategic leadership research.

Born in Washington, D.C., raised in Switzerland and Tunisia, Dr. Post received her Ph.D. in Organization Management from Rutgers University, Rutgers Business School – Newark and New Brunswick (New Jersey, USA). Prior to joining academia, she was an IT analyst and human resources specialist for Accenture.

MORE >>>