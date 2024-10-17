Donovan Rypkema Of PlaceEconomics Speaks At Charlotte Oct 24

Thu, Oct 24, 2024 | 6pm

Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City

320 East Ninth Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission, Lee Institute, and UNC Charlotte’s Center for Heritage Community and the Arts (CHArt) and Childress Klein Center for Real Estate are proud to host Donovan Rypkema, principal of PlaceEconomics, a Washington, D.C.-based real estate and economic development-consulting firm.

Rypkema’s work is at the nexus of historic preservation and economics. He has undertaken assignments for public and non-profit sector clients in 49 US states. He also teaches on the economics of historic preservation at the University of Pennsylvania, where he received the 2008 G. Holmes Perkins Award for Distinguished Teaching.

Rypkema will speak in Charlotte about the positive impact of historic preservation on affordable housing and real estate development.

Parking:

Registration: Register Online by October 17

For More Information:

