Charlotte Architecture Hosts Graduate Programs Open House Oct 18

Fri, Oct 18, 2024 | 11:30am

Storrs

9115 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The David R. Ravin School of Architecture will host a Graduate Programs Open House this Friday, October 18, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM (Eastern Time). The introduction to our graduate degrees will take place both in person and virtually!

Event Details:

In-Person Location: STORRS Hall, Room 101 D (We will also be serving pizza during the in-person event!)

Virtual Attendance: Join us via Zoom

Applications for the Graduate Programs are due by January 15.

Questions? Feel free to email us at mazarbay@uncc.edu.

