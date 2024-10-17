Charlotte Architecture Hosts Graduate Programs Open House Oct 18
Fri, Oct 18, 2024 | 11:30am
9115 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223
The David R. Ravin School of Architecture will host a Graduate Programs Open House this Friday, October 18, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM (Eastern Time). The introduction to our graduate degrees will take place both in person and virtually!
Event Details:
- In-Person Location: STORRS Hall, Room 101 D (We will also be serving pizza during the in-person event!)
- Virtual Attendance: Join us via Zoom
Applications for the Graduate Programs are due by January 15.
Questions? Feel free to email us at mazarbay@uncc.edu.