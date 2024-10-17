Charlotte’s Artificial Intelligence in Teaching and Learning Task Force Launches

The Office of the Provost announces the launch of UNC Charlotte’s Artificial Intelligence in Teaching and Learning Task Force. The task force, led by co-chairs Manuel Perez Quinones, professor, software information systems, and Kiran Budhrani, director of teaching and learning innovations, Center for Teaching and Learning, is composed of representatives from each college, Faculty Council and Atkins Library. The task force will convene this academic year to:

Develop and recommend a campus-wide philosophy regarding the use of AI in educating our students, emphasizing AI as a partner in learning rather than a replacement, and formulate related recommendations for students that align to UNC Charlotte’s mission and commitment regarding responsible and ethical AI across the curriculum

Review current University policies related to the use of AI in teaching and learning to determine alignment with privacy, security, intellectual property and academic integrity for effective teaching, and recommend revising or developing policies as needed

Examine needs related to building faculty capacity for AI integration in teaching and learning and provide recommendations for professional development and support

“At the start of the academic year, Chancellor Gaber and I affirmed UNC Charlotte’s commitment to the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence in regard to University research, operations, and teaching and learning,” said Jennifer Troyer, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “The collective expertise of the task force’s members will illuminate the ways that AI can be a partner in teaching and student learning, and their recommendations will strengthen Charlotte’s policies and infrastructure for supporting AI integration into the curriculum and student learning.”

Members of the Artificial Intelligence in Teaching and Learning Task Force are:

Mona Azarbayjani, professor and director of graduate programs, architecture, College of Arts + Architecture; Beth Caruso, digital pedagogy and emerging technologies librarian, J. Murrey Atkins Library; Justin Cary, senior lecturer, writing, rhetoric and digital studies, College of Humanities & Earth and Social Science; Mohsen Dorodchi, teaching professor, computer science, College of Computing and Informatics, and faculty council representative (Faculty Academic Policy and Standards Committee); Daniel Maxwell, lecturer, middle, secondary, and K-12 education, Cato College of Education; Sam Suptela, associate teaching professor, biological science, and director of assessment, Klein College of Science; Lufei Young, professor, nursing, College of Health and Human Services; Lina Zhou, professor, business information systems and operations management, Belk College of Business; and Qiang Zhu, associate professor, mechanical engineering and engineering science, William States Lee College of Engineering.

The University recently launched a website dedicated to AI-related practices, tools and projects at UNC Charlotte.

