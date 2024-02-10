Duke Energy Employees Boost Central Piedmont’s Professional Clothing Closet

Thanks to the incredible generosity of Duke Energy employees, Central Piedmont Community College’s Professional Clothing Closet just got a massive boost! Thousands of professional attire items – suits, dress shirts, shoes, dresses, and more – are now available to help Central Piedmont students dress for success.

This initiative ensures our students can confidently step into their interviews and future careers, all at no cost. It’s part of our ongoing commitment to educate and empower our students for career readiness.

For more details or to make a donation, please contact Mia Mallory at mia.mallory@cpcc.edu, or Dena Shonts at dena.shonts@cpcc.edu.

