Duke Energy Employees Donate Major Support For Central Piedmont Students

Duke Energy employees support Central Piedmont students in need of clothes for interviews and jobs

Donations provide clothes for up to 200 students per month

Central Piedmont is looking to expand this service to multiple campuses

Duke Energy employees made a major contribution to Central Piedmont Community College’s Professional Clothing Closet, donating thousands of items to support students as they prepare for the workforce.

The donation includes a wide array of professional attire, such as suits, dress shirts, shoes, dresses, blouses, belts, jewelry, and other accessories. This significant influx of clothing greatly expands the closet’s offerings and further empowers students as they enter job interviews and new careers.

“Supporting students with professional attire is about more than just clothes – it’s about confidence and opportunity,” said Amy Strecker, president of Duke Energy Foundation. “Every outfit donated is an investment in a student’s future, and we’re proud to partner with Central Piedmont to help empower the next generation of leaders to pursue their career goals.”

The Professional Clothing Closet, located on Central Campus in the Worrell Building, Room 1152, operates from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. every Tuesday. The initiative allows current students to select up to four complete outfits free of charge, helping them build a professional wardrobe and boost their confidence as they transition into the working world.

“The impact of helping students with clothes, especially those starting out in their careers, cannot be overstated,” said a student who recently benefited from the closet. “Professional, appropriate clothing is essential to making a good impression. Interview appropriate, quality clothing is expensive, so a student getting a suit, jacket, top, skirt, dress, and shoes for free may be the difference between getting an opportunity or losing one, which is a major barrier to cross after obtaining the degree.”

The clothing closet, which began in 2021, now serves up to 200 students per month. The college looks to expand its offerings to other campuses in the future.

MORE >>>