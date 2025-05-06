Details Of JCSU 2025 Commencement Activities

Tuesday, May 6, 2025
The following is a list of the 2025 Commencement activities for Undergraduates [Traditional & Non-Traditional] & Graduates. Following the list are details on each event that you will find helpful as you prepare to celebrate your graduation from Johnson C. Smith University.

  • Founder’s Day
    Required for Undergraduates [Traditional & Non-Traditional] & Graduates
    Sunday, April 6, 2025
    2 p.m.*
    Jane M. Smith Memorial Church
    * Graduates assemble in Biddle Hall – Sarah Belk Gambrell Auditorium at 1 p.m.
     
  • Commencement Rehearsal
    Required for Undergraduates [Traditional & Non-Traditional] & Graduates participating in Commencement
    Thursday, May 15, 2025
    11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
    Biddle Auditorium
     
  • Baccalaureate
    Required for Undergraduates (Traditional and Non-Traditional)
    Friday, May 16, 2025
    4 p.m.*
    Jane M. Smith Memorial Church
    *Graduates assemble in Biddle Hall – Sarah Belk Gambrell Auditorium at 3:00 p.m.
     
  • Commencement
    Sunday, May 18, 2025
    11:00 a.m.*
    Bojangles Coliseum
    * Graduates must assemble at 9:00 a.m. at Bojangles’ Coliseum

