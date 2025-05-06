Details Of JCSU 2025 Commencement Activities
The following is a list of the 2025 Commencement activities for Undergraduates [Traditional & Non-Traditional] & Graduates. Following the list are details on each event that you will find helpful as you prepare to celebrate your graduation from Johnson C. Smith University.
- Founder’s Day
Required for Undergraduates [Traditional & Non-Traditional] & Graduates
Sunday, April 6, 2025
2 p.m.*
Jane M. Smith Memorial Church
* Graduates assemble in Biddle Hall – Sarah Belk Gambrell Auditorium at 1 p.m.
- Commencement Rehearsal
Required for Undergraduates [Traditional & Non-Traditional] & Graduates participating in Commencement
Thursday, May 15, 2025
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Biddle Auditorium
- Baccalaureate
Required for Undergraduates (Traditional and Non-Traditional)
Friday, May 16, 2025
4 p.m.*
Jane M. Smith Memorial Church
*Graduates assemble in Biddle Hall – Sarah Belk Gambrell Auditorium at 3:00 p.m.
- Commencement
Sunday, May 18, 2025
11:00 a.m.*
Bojangles Coliseum
* Graduates must assemble at 9:00 a.m. at Bojangles’ Coliseum