Charlotte Track And Field Sets New School Records

Charlotte Track and Field concluded regular season competition late Sunday night in Durham at the Duke Twilight meet, which included two new school records in the Women’s 400m Hurdles and the Men’s 800m race.

TOP 10 EVENTS

(SCHOOL RECORD) Women’s 400mH – After earning three new personal bests in the event already this season, Amaya Hopkins earned herself another one, this time a school record, racing a time of 57.78 seconds. Hopkins now holds the school record in the event, which was previously set in 2013 by LeAnna Morrison. Hopkins now ranks second in the American in the event.

(SCHOOL RECORD) Men’s 800m – Andrew Mallo broke the school record in the men’s outdoor 800m race, crossing the line with a time of 1:48.87. The previous record was set in 2016 by Mike Tamayo. With this time, Mallo now ranks fifth amongst all American Conference competitors in the event.

