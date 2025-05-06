Class Speakers For Spring 2025 Commencement Love Charlotte

Congratulations to the spring 2025 student commencement speakers Amy Horner, Carita Burmester, John Gopali, Mauricio L. Huerta and Fatima Ghaleb.

Amy Horner is the class speaker for the doctoral hooding ceremony at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 8, where she will be awarded a doctorate in business administration.

“The genuine care and collaboration by my advisor, committee members and professors is what I will remember most about UNC Charlotte,” Horner said.

With doctorate in hand, Horner will continue her role as the academic director of the Executive Doctorate of Business Administration program at the University of Houston.

Carita Burmester is the class speaker for the commencement ceremony at 10 a.m., Friday, May 9, for the Belk College of Business, Cato College of Education and William States Lee College of Engineering. She will be presented a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education.

“What I have loved most about UNC Charlotte is the community I have found here,” said Burmester. “The professors I have had are passionate about their areas and the content they teach. They take a genuine interest in all their students and are invested in their success. I have developed such a good rapport with them — particularly those from my last two years. I also made friendships that I know will last long past college. I am grateful for everyone I met during my time at UNC Charlotte.”

She will continue at the University, pursuing a master’s degree in special education and child development and a graduate certificate in autism spectrum disorder.

John Gopali is the class speaker for the commencement ceremony at 3 p.m., Friday, May 9, for the College of Arts + Architecture, College of Computing and Informatics and the College of Health and Human Services. He will be awarded a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with a focus in cybersecurity.

“My favorite part of my time at Charlotte are the friends I’ve made here through my club, the 49th Security Division, and UREC,” Gopali said.

In July, Gopali will move to Dallas for a position as a network engineer with AT&T.

Mauricio L. Huerta is the class speaker for the commencement ceremony at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 10, for the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences and the Klein College of Science. He will be presented a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

“There are too many reasons I love Charlotte to name, but I loved the opportunities that the University offered to help me succeed and shape what’s next,” Huerta said.

After graduating, Huerta plans to take a gap year to gain more clinical experience while studying for the MCAT in advance of applying for medical school.

Fatima Ghaleb is the class speaker for the commencement ceremony at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 10, for the Graduate School. She will be presented a Master of Science in Earth Sciences.

“One thing I have loved about my time at UNC Charlotte is walking through the Botanical Gardens and visiting the McMillan Greenhouse,” Ghaleb said.

