Establishing A Growth Mindset At Charlotte

Wed, Jun 12, 2024 | 12pm to 1pm

This course is designed to help participants reshape the way they see the world by formulating better daily habits, building resilience, increasing their confidence and owning their own success.

What participants will learn:

Evaluate your personal mindset and summarize factors and challenges that contribute to it

Examine motivation in a different way and set goals that move you towards your own defined success

Discover how to let go of negativity and seize opportunities to build your growth mindset

Implement strategies that foster a growth mindset and focus on continuous improvement

