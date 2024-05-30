Establishing a Growth Mindset Webinar For Charlotte Employees

Establishing a Growth Mindset, part of the virtual 2024 Webinar Series for Charlotte Employees, is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, from 12 to 1 p.m.



Establishing a Growth Mindset is designed to help participants reshape the way they see the world by formulating better daily habits, building resilience, increasing their confidence and owning their own success.



This course is designed In addition, participants will learn to:

Evaluate their personal mindset and summarize factors and challenges that contribute to it

Examine motivation in a different way and set goals that move them towards their own defined success

Discover how to let go of negativity and seize opportunities to build their growth mindset

Implement strategies that foster a growth mindset and focus on continuous improvement

Register for the Establishing a Growth Mindset webinar.



The Webinar Series for Charlotte Employees is a free, monthly, interactive webinar series sponsored by human resources through the School of Professional Studies. The series provides university employees with the tools needed to tackle some of today’s toughest workplace challenges.



