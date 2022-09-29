Exceptional Student Memorialized in Central Piedmont Mural

Mimi Tra graduated from Central Piedmont Community College in spring 2021 as a Presidential Scholar — a program that not only supplemented her tuition, but also provided her with service-learning opportunities to get involved in the community. She won an Outstanding Student Award while at Central Piedmont. Like many other successful students, Mimi was involved in many clubs and organizations, including Phi Theta Kappa, Mu Alpha Theta, and she was the president of the Student Researchers in Science Club.

“Participating in different clubs and honor societies helped me find my voice, something I never had due to my lack of self-confidence and insecurities,” Mimi says. “But Central Piedmont believed in me and helped me become the person I am today.”

