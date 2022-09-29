Queens University Charlotte Sophomore Makes Racing Debut

In September, with a Queens University of Charlotte sticker proudly placed on his car, Jayson Alexander ’25 made his racing debut at the Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina.

“My debut race was a rollercoaster. During qualifying, my car ended up catching on fire. Because of the fire, we were forced to start at the very end of the field,” he explained. “During the race, around lap 20, I ended up losing 100% of my brakes. This made slowing the car down for each turn a little trickier, especially at the end of the race. Nevertheless, we were able to secure a top-10 finish with not a scratch on the car!”

On top of recently being named a driver for Costner Weaver Motorsports, a NASCAR ARCA Menards series team, the McColl School of Business student is setting records with his diverse extracurricular involvement at Queens. Having just begun his sophomore year, Alexander is a member of the Men’s Lacrosse team and participates in Army ROTC as part of the 49er battalion at UNC Charlotte.

MORE >>>