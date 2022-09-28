Central Piedmont Observing Domestic Violence Month

In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, Central Piedmont Community College is extending invitations to all to attend “We Are Resilient,” a panel discussion on the signs and dynamics of power and control in relationships.

This program is being presented in a hybrid format in partnership with Central Piedmont Library, Office of Institutional Equity, Student Engagement, Mecklenburg County Community Support Services (CSS), and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

MORE >>>