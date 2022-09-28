Gaston College All-American Out From Surgery—Returning 2023

For the first time in Gaston College athletic history, the school can lay claim to an All-American.

Website thejbb.net this summer named Rhinos freshman pitcher-outfielder Konni Durschlag to its third team All-American National Junior College Athletic Association Division II squad.

Durschlag, named an All-Region 10 outfielder, an All-Region 10 West Division outfielder and a member of the All-Region 10 defensive team in May, is back for his sophomore season. Currently, he’s is sitting out of fall drills after having an offseason surgery to correct a shoulder injury that confounded doctors.

“I had labrum surgery,” Durschlag said. “So The whole summer I was going to PT (physical therapy) two days a week. It was not a lot of fun. But I was happy to be doing something. The doctors were surprised because they told me I was throwing last season with a completely torn labrum. I thought it was just a sore arm and it just kept hurting after I threw so I finally went to a doctor to find out what was going on.”

