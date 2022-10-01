Ian Postpones Family Weekend At UNC Charlotte

The remnants of Hurricane Ian are projected to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to Charlotte throughout the weekend. As a result, Family Weekend has been postponed to Nov. 4-5 to ensure families and students are able to enjoy the many outdoor activities planned for the celebration. Please note: While the Athletics Department continues to monitor the situation, the football game scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. will continue as planned.

All current registrations for Family Weekend will be honored for the new date. An updated schedule will be posted on our website no later than Oct. 10 to show the new full listing of events.

MORE >>>