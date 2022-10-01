New Associate Provost For UNC Charlotte

Holly Durham has been named UNC Charlotte’s new associate provost for academic budget, effective Oct. 1. In this role, she will lead the academic budget team in the Office of Academic Affairs.

“Holly has extensive experience working to advance student success efforts, serving as a strategic partner to academic departments, academic support services, residential life and student affairs,” said Provost Joan Lorden. “We are excited to have her join Charlotte and continue to serve the state that has been a lifetime home for her both professionally and personally.”

