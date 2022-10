All-Campus Central Piedmont Blood Drive A Winner

Central Piedmont Community College hosted a blood drive simultaneously for its entire Central Piedmont community on all six campuses. One Blood, its community partner, is very pleased with the success of the event. They collected from 85 donors which will go on to impact the lives of up to 255 local patients when needed!

OneBlood was able to collect:

Central Campus – 15 procedures, 17 products

Harper Campus – 11 procedures, 14 products

Harris Campus – 6 procedures, 7 products

Levine Campus, on the Whole Blood Bus – 24 procedures, 25 products

Levine Campus, on the Platelet Bus– l5 procedures, 9 products

Merancas Campus – 10 procedures, 12 products

Cato Campus – 14 procedures, 15 products

