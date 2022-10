Think you might need help to study in your class? Don’t wait, get started today with free, professional tutoring from the Academic Learning Center (ALC). The ALC is where you receive free tutoring in the subject areas of math, science, and writing. Whether you are taking one class or a full course load, tutoring is free to you.

For other questions about tutoring, please contact ALC Director “Dr. J” at joevanne.estrada@cpcc.edu

