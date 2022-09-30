Pfeiffer University OT Students Start Care Program for Seniors

Thanks to the financial support of the Stanly County Community Foundation, students of Pfeiffer University’s Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) program are enhancing their experiential learning by connecting with and providing services for elderly residents of Stanly County through a year-long pilot program.

The program, called Gen2Gen Stanly Connections, was made possible with a $7,500 grant from the foundation. It targets seniors who need continued support in their homes for various reasons, such as mobility issues, relying on referrals from local agencies.

“The OT students learn innovative emerging OT practice through the program, including telehealth care,” she said. “They learn about how to assess and implement treatment interventions for preventing falls, and they help enhance the grip strength of clients, perform balance tests, and enhance socialization for the clients involved,” said Dr. Elizabeth Fain, the director of MSOT.

