Experience A Free Dance Workshop At Central Piedmont Feb 22
Blumenthal Performing Arts and Bank of America are bringing an incredible opportunity to Central Piedmont—and it’s FREE for students, faculty, and staff!
Ailey Arts in Education: Revelations Celebration Workshop
- Date: Saturday, February 22
- Time: 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
- Location: Dale F. Halton Theater
- Spots Available: Only 75! Sign up now!
What to Expect:
- Learn excerpts from Alvin Ailey’s Revelations—the world’s most famous modern dance work
- Be guided by professional Ailey Arts in Education teaching artists
- Enjoy a fun, intergenerational experience—bring your friends & family!
- No dance experience needed—just come ready to move & be inspired!
Don’t miss this chance to celebrate movement, culture, and community with an unforgettable dance experience.
