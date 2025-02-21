Charlotte Women In Data Science Conference March 13

The Charlotte Women in Data Science (WiDS) Conference is an event hosted and sponsored by UNC Charlotte’s School of Data Science, approximately a month prior to the full-day Analytics Frontiers Conference. The conference aims to inspire, educate, and engage current and future data scientists in the Carolinas, regardless of gender, and to support women in the field by providing training, networking, and mentoring opportunities.

The 2025 WiDS Conference will bring together emerging talent, students, and new professionals to explore the cutting edge of AI and machine learning. Sessions will address the ethical, practical, and innovative dimensions of generative AI, explainable AI, data privacy, and AI’s impact on healthcare. Attendees will also gain insights into building future-proof careers and leading responsibly in an AI-driven world.

The WiDS Conference attracts hundreds of college students and young working professionals, as the conference features a career fair during lunch and an evening reception. The career fair and the conference itself are great networking opportunities for those in the job market or looking to expand their professional networks. Companies looking to get in front of students can benefit from sponsoring a recruitment table. Approximately 600 people register to attend WiDS each year!

The conference is filled with keynote speakers, panel discussions, and a series of breakout sessions, featuring industry and academic experts from across the region, highlighting groundbreaking research, innovative industry solutions, and more. It also typically includes a fireside chat panel, featuring two female leaders from Fortune 500 companies. With its dynamic lineup of speakers, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, the WiDS Charlotte Conference stands as a must-attend event for interested in data science.

Representatives from companies like Lowe’s, Microsoft, Sia Partners, Bank of America, UNC Charlotte, Red Ventures, Truist, and Qintess have attended and spoken in breakout sessions over the years. WiDS has proudly hosted inspiring women in data science such as Kate Darling, Shikha Kashyap, Seemantini Godbole, and Neelima Sharma as keynote speakers. The conference archive showcases all past speakers.

WiDS Charlotte is independently organized by Madlen Ivanova to be part of the mission to increase participation of women in data science and to feature outstanding women doing outstanding work.

