Erin Fostel Reception At Charlotte Feb 26

Wed, Feb 26, 2025 | 1pm to 3pm

Storrs, Lambla Gallery

9115 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The Lambla Gallery hosts “Erin Fostel: To See Ourselves Seeing,” on view February 13 through March 28, with a reception February 26.



Erin Fostel is a visual artist who creates representational drawings with charcoal. Her work often depicts the everyday moments of life, from images of intimate home interiors to the shared public space. She holds a BFA in Drawing and Art History from the Maryland Institute College of Art and has exhibited in venues throughout the United States and Europe, including the C. Grimaldis Gallery (Baltimore, MD); Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (Virginia Beach, VA); Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (Salt Lake City, UT); Neon Gallery (Wroclaw, Poland); Moving Poets Novilla (Berlin, Germany); and the Academy Art Museum (Easton, MD). Fostel is a 2019 recipient of the Municipal Art Society of Baltimore City Artist Travel Prize and a Maryland State Arts Council Individual Artist Award. Her drawings are in the collections of the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Maryland Center for History and Culture, CFG Bank, and the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation. Her studio is based in Baltimore.

