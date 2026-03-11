Extraordinary Charlotte Faculty Achievers Honored By The National Academy Of Inventors

Five UNC Charlotte faculty members have been named to the 2026 class of Senior Members of the National Academy of Inventors, a recognition honoring academic inventors whose work has made a measurable impact through patents, commercialization and mentorship.

The honorees represent disciplines across the University’s research enterprise:

“The induction of five faculty members from UNC Charlotte as Senior Members of the NAI is an extraordinary achievement and a powerful recognition of the University’s growing influence in innovation and technology commercialization,” said Laura Peter, executive director of intellectual property and technology transfer. “Their work demonstrates how academic inventors drive breakthrough discoveries, secure intellectual property and translate research into technologies that strengthen our economy and improve lives.”

Powering the Future of Energy

Sukumar Kamalasadan, Duke Energy Distinguished Professor of Electric Power Engineering, is a national leader in intelligent power and energy systems. His work in renewable energy integration, smart grids and advanced control systems has attracted more than $13 million in competitive funding. His patented innovations in grid optimization and battery energy storage have been deployed with utility partners to improve reliability and support clean‑energy adoption.

Kamalasadan also established the Duke Energy Smart Grid Laboratory, a testbed linking academic research with field applications. He has mentored more than 30 master’s students, 36 doctoral students and 65 undergraduate students.

Babak Parkhideh, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, has built a portfolio of 11 U.S. patents, more than $13 million in sponsored research and over 20 invention disclosures. His work in power electronics and nonintrusive sensing has advanced grid integration, converter systems and wideband contactless current sensing.

Parkhideh co-founded and advised companies including SineWatts, Tell‑iPowerSensAI and Atom Power, and mentors more than 30 graduate students annually.

Reimagining sustainable building technologies

Kyoung Hee Kim, professor of architecture and director of the Integrated Design Research Lab, develops building systems that reduce energy use and improve environmental quality. She holds a U.S. patent for a sustainable curtain wall and leads research on microalgae‑driven, nature‑based technologies that position buildings as active environmental contributors.

Kim’s biochromic window technology is being scaled through EcoClosure, a UNC Charlotte spinout. She has secured more than $2 million in funding from agencies including the National Science Foundation and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Translating life science discovery into societal benefit

Pinku Mukherjee, Irwin Belk Distinguished Professor of Cancer Research, is recognized for translational oncology research spanning tumor immunology, biomarker discovery and therapeutic development. She is the sole inventor of the OncoTAb antibody, which led to early‑detection blood tests for breast cancer and the founding of OncoTAb, Inc.

Pinku’s contributions earned the O. Max Gardner Award, the UNC Board of Governors’ highest faculty honor.

Matthew Parrow, professor of biological sciences and associate dean in the Klein College of Science, advances microbiology and biotechnology solutions for environmental and public health challenges. He is co‑inventor on a U.S. patent for lignocellulosic treatments supporting sustainable biomass use.

Parrow’s collaboration with Kim on a microalgae‑based biochromic window system earned a 2021 Architect Magazine R+D Award and is already installed in test form on campus. He has also served on the University’s Faculty Patent Committee for more than five years.

National recognition, lasting impact

The 2026 class of NAI Senior Members includes 230 inventors from 82 institutions worldwide, the largest cohort in program history.

“These innovators come from a variety of fields and disciplines, translating their technologies into tangible impact,” said National Academy of Inventors President Paul R. Sanberg.

With seven faculty named NAI Senior Members in 2025, UNC Charlotte has celebrated 12 honorees in two years — a sign of the University’s growing research momentum.

Senior Members will be inducted at NAI’s 15th Annual Conference, June 1-4, in Los Angeles.

For more information about research and commercialization at UNC Charlotte, visit research.charlotte.edu.

