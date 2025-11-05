Fall Dance Concert At Charlotte Nov. 13-16

Thu, Nov 13, 2025 | 7:30pm

Fri, Nov 14, 2025 | 7:30pm

Sat, Nov 15, 2025 | 7:30pm

Sun, Nov 16, 2025 | 2:00pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Dance presents the Fall Dance Concert, a mixed repertory performance featuring student performers and choreography by dance faculty Audrey Baran, E.E. Balcos, Alyah Baker, and April Turner.

Buy tickets here– tickets are $8-$18. CoAA Faculty, Staff, and Students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

Program

Send in the Clowns

Choreographed by: Alyah Baker in collaboration with dancers

“Send in the Clowns” asks us to consider the masks we wear and the roles we play to be accepted in society. What do we gain by playing along? What is lost when we perform so well that we hide our true selves? As the cracks begin to show and the facade crumbles, we have the opportunity to choose a new way forward — together.



As One Does

Choreographed by: Audrey Baran

“Defining myself is like confining myself | So l undefined myself | To find myself” – from Goldfish by IN-Q. Created in collaboration with the performers, this work explores sensations of imposter syndrome, limiting beliefs, and prescribed futures. Through conversation and movement generation, we challenge ourselves to dispel these myths and fully embody our potential — because it’s never too late.



effort/less/perfection

Choreographed by: Alyah Baker in collaboration with dancers

Effortless Perfection: a belief that one must be smart, successful, attractive, and popular, without appearing to make a visible effort. Prevalent among college students, especially women.

A similar idea governs the ballet world, where dancers train rigorously and work extremely hard to appear as if they are not working at all. “effort/less/perfection” flips these ideas on their head, acknowledging and celebrating the athleticism, power, and effort in ballet instead of the illusion of perfection.



Passion8

Choreographed by: E.E. Balcos

“Passion8” is a tango inspired partnering piece. This dance is about the relationships and physical communication expressed between one another.

Spent Force: Living Waters

Choreographed by: April C. Turner

“Spent Force: Living Waters” explores African dance functioning as historical document, social ceremony and celebration, in shared time and life. The piece also examines the manner in which “traditional culture” seems to recede, yet through centuries its essence regenerates itself– keeping the cultural root connected and alive

Check out the digital programs here.

