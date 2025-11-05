High School Students Attend Charlotte Event For Advanced Engineering On Manufacturing Day 2025

By WILLIAM MOYE

More than 100 high school students filled Duke Centennial Hall for Manufacturing Day 2025, an immersive, career exploration tour. This four-hour event directly connected students with hands-on learning, advanced technological demonstrations and networking possibilities that cultivate their interest in the field of manufacturing.

William States Lee College of Engineering joined partner MSC Industrial Supply Company to host the event that brought together more than 10 industry stations. At the stations, students actively learned about advanced machining tools, robotic systems, and digital learning resources that are used in high-demand engineering careers. Partners, including Curtis Wright, Tooling U-SME, and America’s Cutting Edge, interacted with both local high school students and Niner Engineers, discussing the career pathways available.

UNC Charlotte research teams also showcased their research in several manufacturing related fields, including precision metrology, augmented reality, virtual reality and more. Local associations like YETI Robotics and the Sisterhood of Trades highlighted local community group opportunities.

For many high schoolers, this was their first exposure to the vast range of career opportunities available in advanced manufacturing. Throughout the morning, student groups moved between stations, gaining experience through interactive demonstrations of robotics, 3D printing, live machining and other engaging equipment. Students used “passports” to track their visits, earning raffle entries for prizes sponsored by industry partners Kennametal and Seco.

Manufacturing Day 2025 reflects UNC Charlotte’s advantage as an industry-informed university. By connecting student exploration with professional application, the event demonstrated how professional partnerships prepare students for high-impact careers in Charlotte’s manufacturing sector.

Learn more about Manufacturing Day 2025.

MORE >>>