February Is Financial Awareness Month At Central Piedmont

As part of Financial Aid Awareness Month, you are invited to participate in a How to Pay for College webinar Series.

Understanding Financial Aid : Feb. 3, 6 – 7 p.m.

An overview of how to pay for college, including financial aid, and examples of places where to look for gap funding.

Financial aid programs, including the Next NC Scholarship, the Aubrey Lee Brooks Foundation Scholarship, the Golden LEAF Scholars Program, and Forgivable Education Loans for Service (FELS).

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is the first step to unlocking financial aid at the federal, state, and institutional level. Walk you through the 2025-26 FAFSA form for dependent students.

Understand award letters so you can make the best choice for your education goals.

Check out the recently launched FAFSA 101 on CFNC.org for additional information.

