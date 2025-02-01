Friday, January 31, 2025
Queens University Presents “Midnight On Ice 2025” For Students

Saturday, February 1, 2025 9pm

  • Extreme Ice Center
  • 4705 Indian Trail Fairview Rd
    Indian Trail, NC 28079

Join in for a magical late-night ice-skating experience, where the entire rink is reserved just for Queens University students!

The registration fee includes admission and your skate rentals. Ice skating will begin at 9:00 pm!

  • $6.00 for Queens students from January 11th – January 31st 
  • $10.00 for Guests from January 11th – January 31st 
  • $12.00 for all Attendees at the door of the event 

