Queens University Presents “Midnight On Ice 2025” For Students
Saturday, February 1, 2025 9pm
- Extreme Ice Center
- 4705 Indian Trail Fairview Rd
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Join in for a magical late-night ice-skating experience, where the entire rink is reserved just for Queens University students!
The registration fee includes admission and your skate rentals. Ice skating will begin at 9:00 pm!
- $6.00 for Queens students from January 11th – January 31st
- $10.00 for Guests from January 11th – January 31st
- $12.00 for all Attendees at the door of the event