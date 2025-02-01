Queens University Presents “Midnight On Ice 2025” For Students

Saturday, February 1, 2025 9pm

Extreme Ice Center

4705 Indian Trail Fairview Rd

Indian Trail, NC 28079

Join in for a magical late-night ice-skating experience, where the entire rink is reserved just for Queens University students!



The registration fee includes admission and your skate rentals. Ice skating will begin at 9:00 pm!

$6.00 for Queens students from January 11th – January 31st

$10.00 for Guests from January 11th – January 31st

$12.00 for all Attendees at the door of the event

