Forbes Recognizes Charlotte Alumna Hannah Javidi

Hannah Javidi ’18 is on the 2025 Forbes 30 under 30 list for notable achievements in health care in North America. The magazine recognized her for the creation of a digital program to teach teens about sexual consent and skills.

A postdoctoral fellow at Indiana University’s School of Public Health, Javidi earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and Spanish from UNC Charlotte’s College of Humanities and Earth & Social Sciences before completing a Ph.D. in applied social and community psychology from N.C. State University.

Javidi, whose research focuses on improving adolescent sexual health, recently received a $1 million grant from the he National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities to expand her work.

In January 2024, she was among the recipients of the UNC Charlotte GOLD Alumni Network 10 Under Ten award.

