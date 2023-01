Former Charlotte 49ers All-American defensive end Alex Highsmith was named to the 2022-23 All-AFC Team by the Pro Football Writers of America earlier this week. Highsmith, who was also voted as an alternate to the Pro Bowl, led the Pittsburgh Steelers with a career-high 14.5 sacks. He finished the year with 63 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss. He tied for the lead in the NFL with five forced fumbles and added 20 quarterback hurries.

MORE >>>