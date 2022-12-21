Gaston College BLET Students Achieve 100% On NC Certification

Students in the Gaston College Basic Law Enforcement Training program have once again achieved a 100% pass rate on their state certification exam.

Gaston College has consistently been among the top Basic Law Enforcement Training academies in the state, with an exam pass rate of over 90%–and very often 100%. All law enforcement officers in N.C. are required to take the certification exam and must pass before they are eligible to be hired by any law enforcement agency in the state.

