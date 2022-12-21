Charlotte 49er Named C-USA Male Cross Country Athlete of the Year

Conference USA named Charlotte 49ers junior Nick Scudder Male Cross Country Athlete of the Year. This is his second Athlete of the Year award after previously winning the award in 2020.This is the third year in a row that a Charlotte male cross country athlete has won the award. Scudder had a record setting season for the Niners, leading the men’s team to its third C-USA title in program history.

Scudder was the first 49ers male athlete to win the NCAA Southeast Regional, finishing first with a time of 29:42.8. His performance qualified him for the NCAA Championships, making it the third year in a row that Charlotte’s men’s team had a representative at the NCAA Championship. Scudder finished in 65th place to close out a phenomenal year for the junior from Raleigh, North Carolina.

MORE >>>