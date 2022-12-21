Charlotte 49ers Athletics Launches Enhanced NIL Niner Exchange

The Charlotte 49ers Athletic Department has announced an enhancement of its partnership with INFLCR that will allow its student-athletes to pursue Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities with business organizations.



Through the Niner Exchange, companies can register to offer potential business deals for 49ers’ student-athletes. Business ventures can include but are not limited to public appearances, autograph signings, social media promotion and endorsement, private lessons, and athletic camps.



“We’re pleased to launch the Niner Exchange with INFLCR,” said 49ers’ Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “This is another step to enhance NIL engagement for our student-athletes. We expect the Niner Exchange to be a place where student-athletes can interact with the vibrant corporate environment in Charlotte. This can have value beyond NIL with internships or even post-graduate opportunities.”

