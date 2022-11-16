Gaston College Cross Country Athlete Makes School History

On a course soaked in recent days by Hurricane Nicole, Gaston College’s Victoria Perez made school history on Saturday in the National Junior College Athletic Association cross country championships.

Perez, a former Gastonia Highland Tech High standout, finished 134th out of 183 women’s Division I runners with a time of 23 minutes, 20.8 seconds at the Apalachee Regional Park course in Tallahassee, Fla.

Perez, who finished third in the Region 10 championships on Oct. 29, was the highest-finisher among Region 10 runners who competed in the NJCAA championships.

