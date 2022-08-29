Gaston College Gets A Chick-Fil-A On Dallas Campus

Gaston College welcomed Chick-fil-A to its Dallas campus with a grand opening celebration featuring the popular Chick-fil-A cow mascot. The limited menu Chick-fil-A Express, located within the Crash Café in the Myers Center building, will be open to students, faculty, staff, and the public on Mondays through Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

We are so excited to have these great amenities on campus,” said Dr. John Hauser, Gaston College president. “They will bring more people to Gaston College as we continue to build our momentum.”

