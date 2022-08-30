Stephen Curry Enters Davidson College Hall Of Fame Tomorrow

After officially graduating from Davidson College this past May, Stephen Curry will formally receive his diploma in a graduation ceremony. The event will also include his induction into the Davidson Athletics Hall of Fame as well as the retirement of his jersey and the No. 30.

The “Curry for 3” ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. with doors to Baker Sports Complex and Vance Athletic Center opening at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets are no longer available.

