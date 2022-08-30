UNC Charlotte Urban Institute Partners With Charlotte Is Creative

People are more likely to think of Charlotte as a center of banking and finance, a busy airline hub, or a hothouse for the booming real estate market. But Charlotte is also a creative center in its own right, and there are people working to make sure the city learns to appreciate — and support — its creative community.

Tim Miner and Matt Olin, co-founders of Charlotte is Creative, joined the “Future Charlotte” podcast to tackle questions like “Is Charlotte creative?” (Yes), why some creatives feel like they have to leave to Charlotte to succeed, and why it matters that our creative community is healthy. Charlotte is Creative commissioned a new study in partnership with the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute, which surveyed more than 630 local creatives. This new study found many encouraging signs. A majority of Charlotte creatives said they’re happy working here, and that the city offers a supportive environment.

