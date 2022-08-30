Queen Of Queens University Gets Her Day In Charlotte

In a period deemed the “Great Resignation,” it has grown increasingly harder to find individuals who remain at the same job for more than ten years. Betty Davis – affectionately known in the Queens community as “Miss Betty” – has defied the odds with 60 years of service to the university.

Davis arrived at Queens in 1962 at the age of 17 and has remained through six Queens presidents and 12 US presidents. Since then, she has played a variety of roles on campus, including housemother to homesick young women, special assistant to a president and the “queen of Queens.”

As the university’s longest serving employee, Davis was surprised by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles ’73 who proclaimed August 25, 2022 “Miss Betty” Day in Charlotte.

MORE …