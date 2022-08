The Central Piedmont Community College Dove Gallery is presenting “Collective Agency,” an exhibition by artists Kristy Hughes and Alexandra Giannell that explores the concept of phenomenology, described as “a truly immersive experience into the body, mind, and self.”

From September 12 – October 28, Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. or by appointment.

Central Piedmont Central Campus, Parr Center, Dove Art Gallery, First Floor

