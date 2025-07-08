Governor Josh Stein Tells Central Piedmont That Good Jobs With Good Wages Will Be Expanding

Earlier this week, Central Piedmont had the opportunity to host Governor Josh Stein on campus as he shared an update on workforce initiatives across the state.

Governor Stein said it wasn’t necessary to have a four-year degree to get a good job or support a family. Together with his Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships, access to good jobs with good wages in North Carolina will be expanding.

Central Piedmont students Dominic Rice and Sasha Barron also shared their own experiences with apprenticeships and hands-on learning at Central Piedmont.

