Central Piedmont’s ACA-122 Helps Students Set Academic And Career Goals
Now’s the perfect time for Central Piedmont students to check the ACA-122 off their list.
In just 8 weeks, ACA-122 will help Central Piedmont students:
- Set clear academic and career goals
- Plan the classes needed to graduate
- Build stronger study habits
- Learn to use all the great resources Central Piedmont offers
Reminder: ACA-122 is a required course that should be completed in the first year.
(Not required for Nursing, Dental Hygiene, or Medical Assisting.)
If you’re a student, seats are filling fast—don’t wait.
Log in to MyCollege to find available sections and register for ACA-122 today.
Secure your spot and set yourself up for success.