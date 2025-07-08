Central Piedmont’s ACA-122 Helps Students Set Academic And Career Goals

Now’s the perfect time for Central Piedmont students to check the ACA-122 off their list.

In just 8 weeks, ACA-122 will help Central Piedmont students:

Set clear academic and career goals

Plan the classes needed to graduate

Build stronger study habits

Learn to use all the great resources Central Piedmont offers

Reminder: ACA-122 is a required course that should be completed in the first year.

(Not required for Nursing, Dental Hygiene, or Medical Assisting.)

If you’re a student, seats are filling fast—don’t wait.

Log in to MyCollege to find available sections and register for ACA-122 today.

Secure your spot and set yourself up for success.

MORE >>>