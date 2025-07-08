Charlotte Niner Nights Connects Fans To Coaches

Featuring appearances by head coaches Tim Albin, Aaron Fearne, and Tomekia Reed, Niner Nights will take place on July 22 at 6 p.m. at Clutch Kitchen and Pour House in Uptown Charlotte.

The free event will allow Niner fans to connect over their love for the Green and White and hear first-hand from all three coaches ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Fans are encouraged to RSVP as well as submit questions for each of the participating head coaches.

Clutch Kitchen and Pour House is located at 601 S Cedar St., directly north and within walking distance of Bank of America Stadium, site of Charlotte Football’s 2025 season opener against Appalachian State on Friday, August 29.

Complimentary food will be provided as well as Clutch’s full food and drink menu for purchase.

