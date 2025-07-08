Charlotte’s Caroline Johnson, Ilani Short, And Ting Uang Named To All-American Scholar Team

Caroline Johnson, Ilani Short, and Ting Uang of Charlotte Women’s Golf were named to the 2024-25 Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s (WGCA) All-American Scholar Team. 1,499 women’s collegiate golfers from 403 programs were recognized with this prestigious honor.

The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics and continue to demonstrate the high-level academic achievements of players. To be selected, a student athlete must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher, be an amateur and on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the team’s season, and have played in 50% of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated through the team’s conference championship.

Johnson, a sophomore from Mooresville, N.C., is a double major in communications and sociology while currently holding a 3.72 cumulative GPA. She competed in 10 of the team’s 11 tournaments this season and finished with a season stroke average of 76.55 which was the third best on the team. At the American Athletic Conference Championship, Johnson tied for 36th individually to help fuel Charlotte to a second-place team finish.

Short, a junior from Brisbane, Australia, is a marketing major holding a 3.54 GPA. This marks two consecutive years in which Short has been named to the CSC Academic All-District team. Short competed in nine tournaments this season, with her best performance coming at The Southern when she carded 234 and finished tied for 35th place in a competitive field.

Uang, a freshman from Taipei City, Taiwan, holds a 3.70 GPA while not yet having declared a major. In her freshman season with Charlotte, Uang competed in 29 rounds across 10 tournaments. Her best finish came at the AAC Championship where she shot a 223 (+7) to finish 23rd individually.

