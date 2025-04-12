Hornets Sports Chairman Rick Schnall Speaks At Queens University Lecture Series

The McColl School of Business at Queens University of Charlotte recently welcomed Rick Schnall, co-chairman and governor of the Charlotte Hornets and Hornets Sports & Entertainment, as the guest speaker of its Peter & Kathy Browning Distinguished Leaders in Action Lecture Series on April 3. Schnall shared his perspectives on leadership and personal experiences with students, drawing from his extensive career spanning private equity and professional sports ownership.

“We were incredibly honored to host Mr. Schnall,” remarked Will Sparks, Ph.D., Dennis Thompson Distinguished Chair & Professor of Leadership and director of the Office of Leadership Initiatives in the McColl School of Business. “His inspiring remarks went well beyond the basketball court as he challenged us to think about the interdependencies between professional sports and entertainment, the city of Charlotte, and our entire region.”

Schnall offered a compelling narrative of his career, recounting his experiences and providing insights into his transition into sports ownership. Prior to the Hornets, Schnall was a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks, where he participated in team building and arena renovations.

Even with a demanding schedule, Schnall values the opportunity to engage in these important discussions with students. “The McColl School of Business is an important part of the Charlotte community and helps prepare our next generation of business leaders. Hopefully, sharing my experiences will help students gain a deeper understanding of today’s business world, the challenges within it, and the potential pitfalls to avoid,” said Schnall. “It’s also important for students to hear first-hand the personal skills, traits, and characteristics needed to obtain personal and organizational success. I’ve always believed that hearing directly from someone with first-hand experience is invaluable to the learning process.”

The experience of learning from someone with Schnall’s level of expertise was invaluable for McColl Business School students. Andreas Maerz ’25, a student in the Master of Science in Finance & Analytics (MSFA) program at Queens, attended the event, eager to hear the real-world leadership lessons from Schall. “One of my biggest takeaways was learning that culture is everything, whether you’re running a professional sports team or a FORTUNE 500 company,” said Maerz. “Success starts with the right people, and that starts with hiring.”

“There are certain core values that I believe are non-negotiable and necessary for business success. Values and characteristics such as hard work and drive, integrity, candor, accountability, consistency, and teamwork,” said Schnall. “Possessing these traits and living them every day is a requirement for success – both professionally, but also personally. Additionally, I’d add that very few people who have been successful in business have done it alone. Establishing a great work culture is a necessity for long-term success.”

As the academic year comes to an end, this event reaffirms the McColl School of Business’ role in bridging the gap between its students and the dynamic business ecosystem of Charlotte. By hosting prominent leaders who demonstrate both sharp business insight and a commitment to our community, Queens instills a lasting sense of ambition and highlights the exciting opportunities that await its students right here in the Queen City.

MORE >>>