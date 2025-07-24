HOURS Reception With Elliana Esquivel And Chris Nichol At Charlotte

Thu, Aug 28, 2025 | 6pm to 8pm

Rowe, Rowe Galleries

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The H:OURS exhibition offers a collaborative escape into a fantasy realm unbound from generative technology. Scenes in an illusory world conceived by the human mind’s creative spark and born from the technical expertise of skilled human hands. It is a world limited only by the time it takes to create it; rather than being hastily crafted with computers, this world has been meticulously developed by-hand over the course of hours and days.

Elliana Esquivel and Chris Nichol are not Ai converts. They prefer a hands-on approach, intending for their creations to reflect the mental and physical challenges inherent in the act of making. In a time dominated by artificial intelligence, they fear the decline of genuine artistic expression and question if there is still room for those who dedicate themselves to creating in a world increasingly influenced by AI.

The worlds they create, much like the spaces in which they work, are not defined by the presence of generative technology. Their characters, landscapes, and surreal settings harken back to a time of tangible experiences and natural existence.

Elliana Esquivel is a self-taught, multidisciplinary artist whose minimalistic works explore social and psychological aspects of human life. Delving into themes of identity, survival, personal agency, social unease, and introspection, her artworks are vehicles for navigating through chaos in search of meaning.

Chris Nichol is a multimedia visual artist dedicated to the manual practice of drawing, painting, and sculpture. His pieces often satirize modern society, offering a form of escapism through peculiar world-building and exaggerated perspectives.

They maintain a shared studio space at Goodyear Arts.

This exhibition is on display August 13- September 19

