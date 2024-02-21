Input Needed For New Meditation/Reflection Center At Charlotte

Feedback is needed to shape the vision and design for the new Loy H. Witherspoon Center for Meditation and Reflection at UNC Charlotte.

About the project:

The Loy H. Witherspoon Center for Meditation and Reflection will be a stand-alone, non-denominational facility and garden that will support activities and programs designed to promote interfaith understanding and personal reflection for students, faculty and staff on campus.

Construction is anticipated to begin fall 2024 and the project will be completed around fall 2025.

Share your thoughts:

Join Facilities Management and the design team, BOUDREAUX, to share your ideas. A table will be set up for you to drop by and talk with a representative.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Popp Martin Student Union, Rotunda

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

