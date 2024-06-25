Introduction To Finance For Charlotte First Generation Pre-Law Students June 26

Wed, Jun 26, 2024 | 3pm

http://hireaniner.charlotte.edu/3428

First-generation students begin their legal education from various starting points academically, professionally, and financially. During this event, an Accredited Financial Counselor from AccessLex Institute will present money scripts that impact decision-making and actions you can take as a first-generation student to confidently earn, borrow, spend, protect, and save money. Attendees can follow up this event with free financial coaching, lessons, and events through Ask EDNA! the Education Network at AccessLex.

More info and registration: www.accesslex.org/event-tools-and-re…first-generation-students-06-26-2024

